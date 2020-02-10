Taika Waititi Says His Lawyer Got Him a Bloody Good Deal on Thor: Love and Thunder

Even before he was an Oscar-winning screenwriter, Taika Waititi was able to lock down a sweetheart deal to write and direct Thor: Love and Thunder. The first-ever fourth entry in a solo franchise from Marvel Studios will feature the much-anticipated return of Waititi, now an Oscar-winner after walking away with the Best Adapated Screenplay Oscar for his work on Jojo Rabbit Sunday night. According to the filmmaker, his return was a result of a “bloody good deal” made by his lawyer.

In a post-ceremony press conference, the jovial Waititi was asked about his rather abrupt acceptance speech. That’s when the acclaimed writer joked that he did all the work on writing the film, so essentially the only person to thank was himself. “You saw my acceptance speech, it was the worst,” the writer joked.

He added, “I did remember everyone’s names but you don’t want to go up there and say a bunch of names, that seems like a waste of time. I’ve said to people before I came here, ‘If I go up, I’m not gonna thank you because why should I?’ I did all of the typing and no one else did. And all the words came from my head so why am I gonna thank my lawyer? I love him and he’s done great stuff for me — he got me a blood good deal on Thor: Love and Thunder, but he didn’t type anything on Jojo Rabbit.”

Waititi’s return of Love and Thunder comes after the director turned around the Thor franchise in Thor: Ragnarok. Bringing his signature comedy to the God of Thunder, Ragnarok still stands as one of Marvel’s most well-reviewed movies and was the source of a hefty box office haul — it ended up making $853 million worldwide.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters November 5, 2021.

Cover photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images