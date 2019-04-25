Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Suggests Jane Might've Been Blipped

✖

A brand-new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder dropped on Monday, and it was a feast for Marvel fans. The trailer offered up brand-new looks at Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) journey, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), and even a moment that had the internet buzzing about Thor's naked backside. But the trailer also offered up some new details about the general post-Blip universe and may suggest that Jane was among the Blipped.

At around 45 seconds into the trailer, Jane (Natalie Portman) and Thor have a brief catchup where Jane suggests that it's been three, maybe four. years since they broke up. Thor responds with a very specific "eight years, seven months, and six days". While the scene seems to be played up to show how Thor has been more fixated on Jane and the breakup than she is, it's the difference in time between Jane's estimate and Thor's that is noteworthy — it's 5 years, the exact amount of time between the Blip and everyone being brought back in Avengers: Endgame.

If Jane was Blipped, it certainly does shed some new light on Thor's emotional state in Avengers: Endgame. As fans will recall, Thor was overwhelmed with his grief. It was something easily attributed to his failure to kill Thanos before he could snap his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, but if Jane was among those who died as a result of that failure, it would make sense that Thor's grief was even deeper than anyone expected. It would also explain why Thor seemed exceptionally sad about Jane later in the film, when he explains about Jane and the Aether. In terms of Love and Thunder, Thor seeing Jane again now definitely adds a new layer to things which are already a little complicated because she's now Mighty Thor.

Of course, this technically isn't the first time that it's been suggested that Jane was among the Blipped. A few years ago, Walt Disney Pictures released the screenplay for Endgame online and it included a version of the scene in the film where the surviving heroes go over a list of those who have vanished and included in the screenplay's list are Wong (Benedict Wong), Secretary Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt), and Jane Foster. Now, while was what was scripted, we know that things ultimately played out a little different. For example, on screen Wong ended up surviving the snap and we find out later that he has become Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) absence so it would be easy to assume that Jane similarly survived. Now with the Love and Thunder trailer, the question is once again back up in the air.

Whatever Jane's story in the film ends up being, director Taika Waititi previously told Empire that it's a major situation for Thor.

"It's been about eight years. She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindf-ck for Thor."

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8th.