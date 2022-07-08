Marvel's New Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Thunders Online

The new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has thundered online — and it's mighty. After the first teaser revealed a retired Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as the superhero the Mighty Thor, the thunder god and goddess are back together in the official trailer for director Taika Waititi's sequel to Thor: Ragnarok. But not that back together: the long-distance relationship between Thor of Asgard and Jane of Midgard ended off-screen when Ragnarok revealed the ex-couple broke up sometime after the events of 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

Marvel Studios dropped the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, disrupting Thor's quest for inner peace post-Endgame with the newest threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Worthy of wielding the enchanted hammer Mjolnir — thus possessing the powers of Thor — the mighty Jane Foster Thor teams up with the Asgardian Avenger, King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Waititi) in the cosmic adventure co-starring the Guardians of the Galaxy: Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (voice of Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (voice of Bradley Cooper). Watch the newest look at the Thor-quel above.

In theaters July 8, Thor: Love and Thunder is "a film about love, with superheroes and outer space."

"I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love," Waititi previously told Empire Magazine of the Marvel Studios Phase 4 sequel. "On paper, it feels kind of cringy to me, but there's a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing."

Per Marvel's plot description, the film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced: a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Jeff Goldblum, and Chris Pratt, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder opens exclusively in theaters July 8.