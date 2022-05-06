Russell Crowe Cast in Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

One of Taika Waititi's fellow New Zealand natives is joining the cast of his upcoming Marvel adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder. Russell Crowe, the Oscar-winning star of Gladiator and Man of Steel has been tapped for a role in the fourth installment of the Thor franchise from Marvel Studios, which means the beloved actor will be making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022. At this time, his role in the film has not been revealed.

There was a lot of speculation about Crowe's involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder over the weekend when the actor was seen at a rugby match with other members of the cast. After photos of Crowe and his new co-stars surfaced online, Deadline released a new report confirming his involvement in the film.

Waititi and Marvel reportedly wanted to keep Crowe's appearance in the film a surprise, much like Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok. But the photos of Crowe with members of the production seem to have kept that from happening.

Christ Hemsworth returns to play the God of Thunder in the fourth Thor standalone film, the ninth time he has played the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has starred in all four Thor films, all four Avengers movies, and he appeared briefly in a Doctor Strange post-credits scene.

Hemsworth won't be the only familiar face appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder when it arrives in 2022. Tessa Thompson will once again be taking on the role of Valkyrie, while Natalie Portman finally reprises her role as Jane Foster from the first two Thor films, and Jaimie Alexander returns as Lady Sif. Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn are also joining the project.

Oscar-winner and MCU newcomer Christian Bale will be taking on the role of Gorr the God Butcher, the main antagonist in the movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.