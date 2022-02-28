Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Spoils Surprising New Marvel Villain

More toys from Thor: Love and Thunder are beginning to surface online, with one new LEGO set revealing another antagonist other than Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. One eagle-eyed Thor fan managed to find a LEGO set titled “Attack on New Asgard,” featuring a pair of Asgardians coming toe-to-toe with Gorr and the aforementioned monster.

Not only does the set seem to suggest there’s going to be an attack on New Asgard, but the fact there will also be supporting villains backing up Gorr as he rages across the skies with the Necrosword. See the LEGO set for yourself below.

There have been rumors as to the monster’s involvement and origin circulating online, which we won’t share here just in case they’re too spoilery for the film. Regardless, those exact reasons fall right in line with Taika Waititi’s claims the fourquel is the “craziest” film he’s ever made.

“And that’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder,” Waititi shared when the film first wrapped. “Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don’t look cool I know that.”

The filmmaker then added, “This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

In an even earlier interview, the director said fans can expect a movie even bolder and brighter than Thor: Ragnarok.

“The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure,” Waititi previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder, and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.