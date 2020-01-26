Marvel Reveals the Reason for Thor’s New Costume

Thor begins a new era in 2020, and with it comes a new role and a new costume to match.. Jason Aaron ended his seven-year run writing Thor with the final issue of King Thor. Now Donny Cates has the reins fo the God of Thunder’s adventures and he’s joined in his first issues by artist Nic Klein and colorist Matt Wilson. The first issue showed Thor adjusting to his new role as the all-father of Asgard. He never gets the chance to fully adjust as he’s soon forced into a new role that gives him a new look. SPOILERS for Thor #1 by Donny Cates, Nic Klein, and Matt Wilson follow.

In Thor #1, Galactus crash-lands on Asgard. Thor attacks the cosmic being, but Galactus isn’t looking for a meal. He’s looking for help. Galactus encountered something called the Black Winter and it scared even the world-devourer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor summons Galactus’ past heralds to find out more about this Black Winter. Silver Surfer tells Thor that the Black Winter is the thing that destroyed the universe that preceded their own. Galactus, formerly the scientist Galan Taa, was the only thing to survive and make the jump to the current universe. As the only being in existence to survive contact with the Black Winter, Galactus is their only hope of stopping the Black Winter from destroying their reality.

Thor and the heralds plan to revive Galactus and send him on a quest to absorb the unique energy of certain planets will grant him new and special powers. The hope is that by empowering Galactus, he’ll be able to stop the Black Winter.

Silver Surfer plans to guide Galactus to the planets himself, but Galactus has other plans. His most recent brush with the Black Winter revealed that his death will come at Thor’s hands. As such, he plans to keep Thor close. In order to guarantee it, Galactus uses the Power Cosmic to transform Thor into the Herald of Thunder, restoring Thor’s severed arm in the process, and giving Thor a brand new look.

What do you think of Thor’s new look? Let us know in the comments. Thor #1 is now on sale.

Thor #1

AUG199016

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSTAR CREATIVE TEAM TAKES THE KING OF ASGARD TO NEW REALMS OF GLORY!

The prince is now a king. All Asgard lies before Thor, the God of Thunder. And after many months of war, the Ten Realms are finally at peace. But the skies above the Realm Eternal are never clear for long. The Black Winter is coming. And the God of the Storm will be powerless before it.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jan 01, 2020

SRP: $4.99