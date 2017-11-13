Are There Infinity Stones In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’?

The latest movie from Marvel Studios brought a lot of changes to the Thor franchise, but it also continued the march toward next year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

With just two films before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes go to battle against the Mad Titan known as Thanos, some speculated that Thor: Ragnarok would set up the upcoming crossover event in a major way, including some revelation on the Infinity Stones that the God of Thunder went to search for after Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Warning: Spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok below.

Unfortunately, Thor: Ragnarok doesn’t have a lot to do with the Infinity Stones. Though it does feature a quick cameo from two of the objects previously featured in a Marvel movie…

When Hela raids Odin’s vault in search of the Eternal Flame, the Goddess of Death remarks that the Infinity Gauntlet previously seen in Thor is actually a fake. She then passes the Tesseract, and deems it “interesting,” before moving on to her prize.

Hela’s abilities don’t have anything to do with the Soul Stone, the one missing Infinity Stone thus far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, instead she’s simply a royal Asgardian — and a very powerful one at that.

Later on in the film, Loki passes by the Tesseract and looks at it, though the film cuts away before revealing if he takes it before Asgard’s destruction. But based on the events in the film, it seems like Thanos won’t face too much difficulty getting his hands on it.

There’s also another quick inclusion of the Time Stone, AKA the Eye of Agomotto, worn by Doctor Strange. Though he doesn’t use the object at all in the film, it is present around the Sorcerer Supreme’s neck when he meets with Thor and Loki, as previously teased in the post-credits scene for Doctor Strange.

So while two Infinity Stones are briefly featured in the film, they don’t figure prominently into the film’s plot. Though one could eventually set up Avengers: Infinity War, we won’t know for sure until we find out more about that film.

Sounds like we might have to wait until Black Panther before we learn about the Soul Stone.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now.