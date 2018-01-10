‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Mid-Credits Scene Explained by Head of Marvel Studios

Marvel fans have been taught that staying in their seats through all of the credits will reward them, and Thor: Ragnarok certainly kept up with that tradition. However, as the mid-credits scene of the film played out, there was a little confusion as to what people were seeing on the screen.

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for Thor: Ragnarok! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

OK, seriously, there are major spoilers ahead for Thor: Ragnarok. This is your final warning.

While taking all of the Asgardians to Earth, Thor and Loki were looking out into space from their ship. Suddenly, a much, much larger ship appears out of nowhere, blocking Thor’s path.

Neither the characters in the movie, nor the audience in attendance, were able to identify the ship at first glance. Luckily, Kevin Feige has come to the rescue.

While speaking exclusively with The Wrap, Feige was asked about the ship in the scene. “We call it the Sanctuary II,” Feige replied.

That alone tells us everything we need to know about the ship. The spacecraft belongs to none other than Thanos, the villain of Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans of the comics will know Sanctuary as the ship/home of Thanos, which has previously been featured in the MCU. That little open-aired planet where Thanos has been hanging out during his other appearances is the original Sanctuary, so it looks as though this massive ship is the second iteration of that, and it’s what he’s using to travel the galaxy searching for the Infinity Stones.

With Loki likely in possession of the Tesseract, Thanos was probably led to their ship in his search for the stones. This doesn’t bode well for anyone travelling with the Asgardians.