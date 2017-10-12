Mark Ruffalo Reveals His Kids Are In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Thor: Ragnarok is set to bring a pretty unique cast onscreen – and it will apparently include the children of one of its stars.

In a recent interview with ET Online, Mark Ruffalo revealed that his three children – Keen, 16, Bella, 12, and Odette, 9 – are in one of the film’s scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know if you can see them, but they were in the car in the party scene where Thor is taking [Bruce] Banner around this crazy new place.” Ruffalo explained. “They were in that scene, they were dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters basically. They were on set all day.”

Ruffalo went on to say how much his kids enjoyed the experience – which has been exactly what he hoped.

“They were like, ‘The camera was on us. It was on us,’” Ruffalo revealed. “They had a great day. They were there all day, which is exactly the experience I want them to have.”

But would Ruffalo’s kids share the screen with their dad again, given the chance?

“I was like, ‘How was it?’” Ruffalo added. “They were like, ‘It was good.’ I was like, ‘You want to do it tomorrow?’ [They responded,] ‘Uh, no.’”

Even if his kids might be done with appearing in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, it doesn’t sound like Ruffalo is. Fans will apparently be treated to a Hulk-centric story arc in the MCU, which will span across Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers 4. And, as fans have seen on social media, Ruffalo goes above and beyond to chronicle his Hulk tenure for fans, even accidentally livestreaming part of Ragnarok during tonight’s world premiere.

Thor: Ragnarok currently has a 4.17 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users.

Let us know how excited you are about Thor: Ragnarok by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 2, 2017.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.