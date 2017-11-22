‘Thor: Ragnarok’: Valkyrie Alternate Costume Design Revealed

Thor: Ragnarok went through its share of costume redesigns, and Andy Park recently revealed what Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie could have looked like.

Park is a concept artist and supervisor in Marvel Studios Visual Development department and released a look at an alternate version of Valkyrie’s Asgardian armor. Valkyrie’s second armor in Thor: Ragnarok is mostly light gray with white and gold accents and a blue cape. This version is much darker, with a dark gray (or blue depending on how you look at it) with white accents. The armors design is also different, more militaristic and with wing-like attachments to her cape.

Park shared the image with the caption “Alternate concept design painting I did of the Asgardian look for the Valkyrie. I wanna watch a whole film with @tessamaethompson and the Valkyries of Asgard. Right?

Yeah, that’s an idea hat most could get behind.

We got to see Valkyrie’s costumes at the Thor: Ragnarok set visit and spoke to Thompson about her multiple looks.

“We get to see Valkyrie… in the beginning when she’s on Sakaar, which is maybe closer to what, Valkyrie that fans might know from the comics,” Thompson said. “And then this is sort of a classic kind of battle look that is closer to what she would have been in when she was with the Valkyrie and one of those warriors.”

The armor they ultimately used in the film was more than impressive, but it wasn’t always the most comfortable.

“The designs are incredible. I mean, they’re, they’re so detailed,” Thompson said. “This [costume] is made entirely with plastic, so it’s not the most comfortable thing to wear but I think it’s really strong and, and gives a really bold look and is something that later in the film in the third act that it becomes kind of a centerpiece of Valkyrie at that moment.”

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now.