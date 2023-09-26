Netflix Releases May December Trailer Starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore

Netflix debuted a new trailer for May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Fans of the two actresses can catch this on on Netflix on December 1 and some lucky viewers will get to see it in theaters at the end of November. In the new movie, Portman plays Elizabeth, a TV star who has been tasked with revisiting a torrid scandal between an older woman and a younger man. Moore's Gracie wants to move past her previous jail stint and raise her family. But, when the actor comes down to Georgia to find out the real scoop, some previous drama bubbles to the surface. You can check out the new trailer for yourself right here!

A synopsis reads, "In May December, popular television actor Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) heads to Savannah, Georgia, to research a part in a new film that follows a scandalous tabloid romance. That love affair — between Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) — was once a fixture of the gossip pages. After all, Joe is significantly younger than Gracie, who served time in prison when they were caught together. When she was released, the pair were married, and they now have three children together who are about to graduate from high school."

"At first glance, their untraditional marriage looks more predictable than Elizabeth expected. But soon, her observation brings long-dormant feelings to the surface, and the decades-old scandal reveals deeper and deeper layers. From first-time screenwriter Samy Burch, May December is a deliciously witty film about performance and exploitation that juggles surreal melodrama with humane perception."

Julianne Moore Is A Complicated Character

(Photo: Netflix)

Todd Haynes directs May December and this is his fifth time working with Julianne Moore. They're clearly excited to be together again. But, this part that the actress has taken on is anything but simple. That age gap with her husband sent her right to jail and she's still unpacking that. Haynes spoke to TUDUM about that core friction and how it informs everything else about this story. He also talked about conversations with Moore about setting the tone perfectly for a very human story.

"I think Julianne was needing to really get to the core of what could make this kind of relationship occur." Haynes explained. "The complexity of the character of Gracie as written, and I think as it unfolded, particularly in conversations with Julianne, represents a myriad of contradictions and fascinating elements of willfulness, and then a resolute, almost stubborn lack of self-reflection, a determination to stick to the choices that she's made."

Natalie Portman's Latest Role

(Photo: Netflix)

Portman is no stranger to a variety of different roles across her career. May December presents the chance for a much more personal story than her swinging a magical hammer against bad guys. Elizabeth is there to explore what's been going on with Gracie and begins as a passive observer. But, with more time spent around this family, she can't help but get more invested as time goes on. Haynes loved working with Portman on this picture as the interactions between the two actresses form the bedrock of the entire narrative. That dance is really key for everything that follows.

"Both women are circling each other and trying to get a handle on each other. I think a lot of it is about a process of trust, which is Natalie's character, Elizabeth's goal to make Gracie feel toward her," Haynes told Netflix. "It's Elizabeth's project to try to navigate around these resistances piece by piece."

Will you be watching the new Netflix movie when it drops? Let us know in the comments!