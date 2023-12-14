Thor 5 Reportedly Targeting New Director During MCU Search

Thor 5 is reportedly getting a new director and the popular name in question has addressed those rumors. BroBible's Post Credit podcast spoke to Gareth Edwards about his name coming up in the rumor mill around Chris Hemsworth's Marvel hero. The Creator director has heard the whispers about his name being in the hat and is flattered by it all. Edwards said, "I saw those rumors too. I saw it and I jokingly sent it to my girlfriend. I just texted her the link and said, 'I didn't want you to find out this way.'" It's a funny bit, but he's more focused on original science fiction work right now. However, the director would not shut the door on such an opportunity. As with most of these projects, it really comes down to the story at hand. Check out what else he had to say down below!

"I love those movies. I love Marvel, a lot of my friends work on Marvel films. I'm very excited about the future of cinema, personally," Edwards continued. "I feel like everything we did differently on The Creator is probably the strongest part of the film. And I just want to push that even further, so having the freedom and being able to take risks, being allowed to fail. I think that's all an important part of any creativity."

"And so I'm very excited about having another go at my own film. I love all the other movies and franchises, I go to see them," he added. "I have most of them on my DVD/Blu-ray shelf. But I really want to keep pursuing original sci-fi. Was that a very politically correct answer? I never say never. In the right circumstances, absolutely."

Why Isn't Taika Waititi Directing Thor 5?

After Thor: Love and Thunder, some Marvel fans wanted a change of direction for the God of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth still absolutely owns this role. But, the lighthearted tone rubs some fans who miss the Avengers: Infinity War version of Thor a bit. Marvel is reportedly not going to bring Taika Waititi back for another adventure. The director himself addressed this question on the red carpet for Next Goal Wins with Business Insider.

"I know that I won't be involved…I'm going to concentrate on these other films that I've signed on for," Waititi told the outlet. "…So that's six, seven years gone. I'd imagine another 'Thor' would be a lot sooner than that…But I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris."

"I would never feel like they are cheating on me," Waititi would add before praising Marvel with some more jokes. "We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day."

Chris Hemsworth Wants A Fresh Direction For Thor

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

When it comes to the series star, Chris Hemsworth has his take on what to do with Thor now. He talked to the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast about what the direction for Thor 5 should be. Hemsworth told the host that there needed to be a reinvention of the character for the next installment. Every two movies or so, Thor is usually in need of a shakeup. That means, the indicator light is on for whoever looks under the hood next. Maybe the actor and character could benefit from it.

"I mean you look at Thor 1 and 2 they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love & Thunder: similar. I think it's just about re-inventing it," Hemsworth explained. "And I've had such a unique opportunity even with [Avengers] Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character; I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes, it keeps me on my toes, keeps me invested. And I've said this before: when it becomes too familiar, I think there's a risk of getting lazy I think, like 'Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]."

