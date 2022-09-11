Thunderbolts: David Harbour Teases Red Guardian's New Suit

David Harbour's Red Guardian will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thunderbolts, an upcoming team-up flick that'll put some of the MCU's most recognizable villains and anti-heroes together on the same team. According to Harbour himself, he's even more excited for the production of the flick after learning Red Guardian will get a new suit within the movie.

"I was told I would get a new suit. And I don't want to say the 'F' word, but I am really psyched about that," the Stranger Things alumnus told Marvel.com. "You watch Captain America and you see him in all of these different movies, and you see him the white star and the black star [on his costume.] I just want a full closet's worth of suits, and I'm well on my way."

Joining Red Guardian on the team includes Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Harbour has always been his character's biggest support, saying there's plenty of stories to be told featuring the Russian equivalency of Captain America.

"They don't let you say these things. I would love for there to be more Red Guardian, and I would love for you guys to love for there to be more Red Guardian because that always helps the cause," Harbour previously Variety about his MCU future. "I love the character, there's so many things you could do with him. There's this gap of 25 years where we don't know who was he, what is his version of events as opposed to the actual version of events?"

He added, "What happens to him after this movie, and why isn't he fighting Thanos? Where is he in that time, what happens then? And then post that, when [Natasha] dies, what happens then? It's very interesting to me and I hope that there is interest on other levels, and maybe we'll see some more."

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.

