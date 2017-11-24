Tom Hardy’s Trainer Teases ‘Venom’s Dark “Carnage”

Was Tom Hardy‘s Venom fight trainer Mark Mene dropping a tease or just expressing himself? That’s the question fans will be debating, after the take a look at the Venom behind-the-scenes video, above.

In the video, Mene is praising Venom star Tom Hardy’s work ethic, while we get a look at the actor sparring away in the gym to get the proper physicality and fight ability to properly play Eddie Brock / Venom. During the video, Mene shares the following quote:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What the world is going to see is one of the darkest, most powerful supervillains that Marvel has ever created. It’s going to be carnage.”

Again, was he dropping fighter lingo, or purposefully choosing his words as a tease of what’s to come? Honestly, we’d have to bet on the former being the case; but with continued rumor that Carnage will be part of the Venom movie, some fans are going to still want to see this as a sign of things to come.

Venom hits theaters on October 5th, 2018.