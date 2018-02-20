Tom Hardy’s Venom Design Possibly Revealed

UPDATE: Sony has confirmed that Frandsen’s sculpture design is not the one being used for the Venom film. The original story follows.

Artist Mikkel Frandsen revealed some sculpture work of the popular Marvel anti-hero, without any real context as to what it was a part of. It could have been just a personal project, but it bears noting that Frandsen happens to have an unannounced movie on his resume for 2018, and that is the same year the Venom spin-off is hitting theaters.

Coincidence? Maybe, but no one would exactly be surprised to see these designs used in the final film.

That wouldn’t be a bad thing either, as these are relatively comic book accurate. It’s hard to judge fully without seeing it in full color, but the indentions around the eyes are likely to be white (like in the comics), and the tongue on steroids is in full effect. Seeing Hardy transform into this would certainly please a lot of fans of the character.

This look should satisfy Venom artist Todd McFarlane if it ends up being accurate. McFarlane was quite curious as to what the suit would look like, as well as the film’s tone.

“What’s Venom gonna look like?” McFarlane told ComicBook.com. “It’s an R-rated movie, how ‘R’ are they going to go? To me, that’s the question. Are they going to go a ‘little bit R’? Venom’s a monster to me, and to me — are they going to make him a monster or are they going to make him a man? Are they going to humanize him? That’s what we gotta find out.”

Venom hits theaters on October 5, 2018.

