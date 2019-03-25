‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Shares An Embarrassing Moment, Draws Unexpected Reaction From His Fans

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is pretty much the loveable goof of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars. Not only is he a walking spoiler hazard, but he also frequently takes to social media with posts that point out the various ways he’s messed up, needs help, or other shenanigans, such as interacting with memes about himself. However, one such self-deprecating tweet has elicited a surprising response from fans.

On Sunday, Holland took to Twitter to call himself out for doing something mindless — in this case, accidentally showering while wearing his AirPods. While he doesn’t explicitly note that the expensive wireless earbuds from Apple were ruined, water and technology usually don’t mix which could mean bad things for the AirPods. However, it’s not Holland’s careless mistake that have fans attention. Instead of being charmed by the actor’s goof, many of them are calling him out for “flexing” in the post.

Just accidentally had a shower with my AirPods in. Nice one mate 👍🏻 — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) March 24, 2019

If by some “flex” you’re not sure exactly what we mean, the term is used to describe any act of showing off your valuables in a non-humble way. For many fans, when Holland posted specifically that it was his AirPods that he wore into the shower, he’s not-so-humbly pointing out that he can afford the earbuds, pricey items that just debuted a second edition (AirPods 2) and according to the Apple can cost as much as $200.

Now, it should come as no surprise to fans that Holland can afford AirPods. He’s a key actor in the successful MCU with Spider-Man: Far From Home coming out this summer. He’s also recently signed on to star in the Avengers: Endgame directors’ new movie, Cherry. As such, some fans thought the “flex” was kind of humorous. Others didn’t seem to think it was a particularly great move on his part, and still others just thought it was funny that Holland had done something so silly as shower with his headphones on, but for the most part, it was less Holland’s mistake and more his not-so-humble brag that got fans attention.

Want to see how fans have reacted to Holland’s “flex”? Read on for some our favorite reactions and be sure to weigh in with your own in the comments below.

You have AirPods? *sarcasm*

You have AirPods? No way pic.twitter.com/fyLX4nh833 — Tuwaine Barrett (@TuwaineBarrett) March 24, 2019

Siri, translate to “poor”

Speak broke now — Malik |Whatever It Takes|#treygang (@ItzMalik03) March 24, 2019

But like how?

how do you accidentally- pic.twitter.com/VzQmPsw1ns — bails saw her gf carol 5x (@starkindxstries) March 24, 2019

One perk of not being able to afford AirPods

i’m a broke college student that can’t afford airpods. phew, glad this won’t happen to me — mar vel (@marvelunsolved) March 24, 2019

Rich people probs

I wanna have rich people problems — ?sad as heck bec? (@baconloverpop) March 24, 2019

It’s a valid question

Do they still work? — Huey Mack (@HueyMack) March 24, 2019

Someone thinks there are bigger problems

there are people dying — rhys saw captain marvel x2 (@isakdottv) March 24, 2019

The real flex? Showering

Only tweeted this to flex that he actually owns a shower. Tory ?? — Connor Rudge (@connorPSrudge) March 24, 2019

Don’t hurt yourself with that flex

careful bro if you flex any harder you’re gonna burst something — bri guy????? (@RedBrjan) March 24, 2019

Hey RDJ, come get your boy.