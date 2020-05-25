Tom Holland's Peter Parker Spotted as Hawkeye in What If...? Episode?

✖

Marvel's What If...? animated series is looking to bring together some very outlandish scenarios from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney+. It's a place where stories which could never happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe happen based on changes to characters, both small and major. For example, T'Challa is going to be Star-Lord and Peggy Carter will be Captain Britain. Now, it looks like Tom Holland's Peter Parker might be suiting up as Hawkeye in an episode of the animated show and this detail was hidden right in front of our faces ever since Disney+ revealed the first teaser for the series -- although this has not been confirmed.

In the teaser for What If...?, the series has its own logo in a similar vein as the Marvel Studios logo which plays at the beginning of Marvel movies. However, instead of using iconic moments and characters from previous Marvel Studios movies, the animated What If...? logo seems to pull images from upcoming episodes and teases what we might expect. One of those teasers seems to have Tom Holland's Peter Parker appearing as Hawkeye. The speculation began to pick up some steam on social media on Monday, so it's worth having a look at what all the chatter is about.

Check out a freeze frame from the What If...? trailer captured in a screenshot below!

WHOA WHOA WHOA Tom Holland's Peter Parker as Hawkeye in What If...?! pic.twitter.com/G2AumbpiTN — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 25, 2020

This seems fitting as Marvel plans to use the cast members from the MCU for the best accuracy and Tom Holland is wildly popular among fans, although that image could be an animated version of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye or a different version of the character on missions completely different than that of those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, Holland portrays Spider-Man, a Sony-owned character. With the character and his titular movies being Sony properties, Spider-Man movies do not appear on Disney+. However, the loop hole here might be in the fact that Tom Holland won't be playing Spider-Man. He would be playing Hawkeye. It's unclear, if this is indeed Peter Parker, whether or not the use of Peter Parker on Disney+ is part of the agreement between Disney and Sony or is outright allowed. The use of the character being animated might also be a factor which could permit Disney to use the character.

