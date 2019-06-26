Tom Holland Thinks Tony Stark Is Peter Parker’s New Uncle Ben

While fans were looking forward to Marvel Studios and Sony’s Spider-Man partnership after Captain America: Civil War, some were worried that the film would essentially redo Peter’s origin story yet again, including the death of Uncle Ben. When Spider-Man: Homecoming debuted though any fears of retreading that story were put to rest, though he the character was acknowledged. Looking back not redoing the Uncle Ben story makes even more sense, as the relationship between Peter and Tony Stark contained much of the same sort of elements that were presented in the Peter Uncle Ben dynamic, and Spider-Man star Tom Holland definitely agrees with that premise of Stark being his Uncle Ben.

“I think he probably was. I think he probably was, you know? I think he was very, very much took on the mantle as his father figure, and losing him is a huge blow to Peter Parker obviously,” Holland told UPROXX. “And that’s what’s so nice about Mysterio kind of flying in is that he can fill those shoes a little bit and be Peter Parker’s mentor and his big brother at the same time.”

While Mysterio is stepping into a larger role, Peter isn’t forgetting about Stark anytime soon, as witnessed in all of the trailers for Far From Home. Tony’s legacy will factor into Peter’s latest adventure in a huge way, as will Endgame and the seeds it planted as well, and Holland does admit that it was a challenge to follow such a momentous event.

“Yeah, that was always the biggest hurdle, you know. It’s so daunting being the next chapter following the behemoth movie that is Endgame and the ramifications of that tragic, tragic event,” Holland said. It’s incredibly exciting as well. I feel like the Russo brothers teed us up for a really exciting film and Jon Watts knocked it out the park. I’m just really excited and proud to see it, because I feel like we’re giving the fans an opportunity to grieve through Peter Parker.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd