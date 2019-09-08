Tom Holland Totally Wants to Work With The Rock

The love-fest between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Tom Holland might start making Robert Downey Jr. jealous, especially because the two popular actors are inevitably going to work together on a big movie or show at some point. Especially now that Holland explicitly expressed that he wants to make it happen; he may as well have said that he loves The Rock 3000. And now, after all the back-and-forth praising, it appears that it might finally get some serious traction after Holland’s latest post on social media.

After taking turns praising each other’s work ethic, Holland straight-up said that he wants to make something happen with The Rock — and given Johnson’s work ethic, star power, and general bad-assery, it’s likely to take place sooner than later at this point.

Thanks big man. Let’s find something https://t.co/aK1vigpf3o — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) September 8, 2019

All of this came about because of an interview Holland did with GQ in which he stated he admires The Rock.

“The Rock is someone I’ve always looked up to. His whole thing is: be the hardest-working person in the room. It’s something that I’ve really taken to heart,” Holland said in the interview.

In response, Johnson tweeted praise for the young Spider-Man actor and his ability to keep his head on despite all of his success.

“Very cool. [Tom Holland’s] a good buddy and continues to earn his success daily. That level of fame isn’t easy to navigate and he’s done it brilliantly & elegantly. Look forward to working with him one day,” Johnson wrote, which then prompted Holland’s tweet.

It seems inevitable that these two stars will collide in an epic movie, but whether that happens in a Marvel Studios project or something else entirely remains to be seen. Fans are still hopeful that Disney and Sony Pictures will come together and agree on terms for Spider-Man’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after the billion dollar success of Spider-Man: Far From Home. But for now, Holland is hopeful for the future of the character in his own corner.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland spoke out about his role in the MCU coming to an end with a positive outlook on the future of the Spider-Man franchise.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still playing in theaters.