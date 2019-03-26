‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Actress to Voice Bonnie in ‘Toy Story 4’

Toy Story 3 introduced fans of the franchise to a young girl named Bonnie, who became the lucky recipient of all of Andy’s beloved toys when he went off to college. Even though it was thought that the series would end there, Bonnie was an important figure in the story, as she signified the timelessness of toys, and that they will always have a purpose as long as there is a child they can make happy. Well, the story didn’t end there, and characters are coming back for another round in this summer’s Toy Story 4. Logically, this means that Bonnie will appear once again.

However, since it’s been a decade since Toy Story 3 was released, so Bonnie will need a new actress to provide the voice. Emily Hahn, who portrayed Bonnie in the film, is now an adult, and a new kid has been cast to fill her shoes. According to Deadline, young actress Madeleine McGraw was cast as the new Bonnie for Toy Story 4.

That name might not be one that you recognize, but McGraw is certainly someone you’ve seen recently, if you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. McGraw appeared on-screen last year in Ant-Man and the Wasp, where she played the young version of Hope, aka Wasp, with the older version played by Evangeline Lilly.

McGraw is no stranger to the world of Pixar, as she also did some voice work on 2017’s Cars 3. She’s well-known for her role in the Outcast TV series on Cinemax, and she’s set to appear in the upcoming horror film The Curse of La Llorona, produced by James Wan.

Also joining the Toy Story 4 cast this time around are Keanu Reeves, Christina Hendricks, Tony Hale, Ally Maki, Jordan Peele, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.

