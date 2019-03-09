Cancelled Toys ‘R’ Us LEGO Avengers Minifigure Set Available as a Free Bonus

After Toys ‘R’ Us closed down, the 5005256 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Minifigure Pack 2018 Bricktober exclusive was left in limbo. However, that changed today when LEGO started offering the set as a free bonus with any $75 purchase. The timing works out quite nicely with Avengers: Endgame arriving on April 26th.

Sets that are eligible for the free Avengers: Infinity War minifigure set are available right here ($75-$100) and right here ($100 and up). Keep in mind that the deal ends at 11:59pm EST on March 10th, or while supplies last. The pack includes War Machine Mark 4, Wong with a book from the library, Tony Stark in a gray hoodie with nanotech chest piece, and Bucky Barnes with a vibranium arm gifted from Wakanda. If you ask us, the figures in this set are far better than any of the ones included in the standard Avengers: Infinity War releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the 75192 Millennium Falcon and the 75189 First Order Heavy Assault Walker are significantly cheaper at Walmart right now. So, you might want to choose a different LEGO set to trigger the Minifigure pack deal.

On a related note, Marvel and Merchoid recently unveiled a collection of limited edition Avengers jackets, and there’s still time to get a pre-order in for your favorite design. Keep in mind that only 1,963 units of each jacket will be produced in honor of the year that the first Avengers comic was released.

Each Avengers jacket is priced at $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. You can shop them all right here in sizes S to XXXL, but we’ve also listed them individually below:

• Avengers Team Jacket

• Thor Jacket

• Captain America Jacket

• Spider-Man / Iron Spider Jacket

• Black Panther Jacket

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019. The official synopsis reads:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.