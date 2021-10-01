Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Calls Spider-Man Spinoff a ”Love Story”

✖

If there's one thing Andy Serkis wants you to know about his highly anticipated Venom sequel, it's that Let There Be Carnage is — at its heart — a love story. Sure, it involves alien symbiotes killing and eating as many humans and they possibly can, but a love story nonetheless. Serkis made the comments in Sony's production notes for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, saying the film certainly carries around the weight of a love story you may not expect.

“The film is a love story – but not the love story you might think,” Serkis said in the notes. “It’s very much about the extraordinary relationship between symbiote and host. Any love affair has its pitfalls, its high points and low points; Venom and Eddie’s relationship absolutely causes problems and stress, and they have a near-hatred for each other. But they have to be with each other – they can’t live without each other. That’s companionship – love – the things that relationships are really about.”

We've already seen some of that play out in the trailer with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom fighting back and forth over what not to do. According to long-time Spider-Man producer Avi Arad, that's because their relationship is already considered a complicated marriage.

“Obviously there is danger and mistrust in the beginning, but they’ve learned to live with each other,” Arad added in the notes. “It’s become a complicated marriage. Their codependence forces them to stay together, even though they’ve had it with each other. They’re going to have to come to an understanding.”

After playing release date roulette over the past month, it seems Sony has found a final date for Let There Be Carnage. Thanks to the record-setting box office performance by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Labor Day weekend, Sony has bumped the Venom sequel up to the first weekend in October after having it previously sitting at October 15th.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now hitting theaters on October 1st while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.