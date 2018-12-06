‘Venom’ Blu-ray Reveals Hidden Easter Eggs in the Film

Sony’s Venom might not have contained an appearance from Spider-Man, but it was certainly packed with plenty of Marvel Easter eggs and references. So many in fact, that some weren’t even discovered until now, as press are getting the first looks at the special features on the Venom Blu-ray.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, two of the smallest, yet most insightful Easter eggs in Venom have been confirmed in scenes during the special features. Both of the references in question are nods to important creators in Venom’s history.

The first of these comes early on in the film, when Anne (Michelle Williams) breaks up with Eddie (Tom Hardy) after learning that he read classified files on her computer, which led to hear being fired from her law firm. What you may not have noticed is that the law firm she’s seen walking out of is named Michelinie and McFarlane.

If you’re familiar with Venom comics, you’ll probably recognize those names instantly. David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane were the duo who created Venom.

The second reference comes from Eddie’s home. The film’s protagonist lives in the Schueller Apartment Complex. This is a nod to a more unknown figure in Venom’s history.

In the 1980s, a man named Randy Schueller wrote to Marvel and planted the seeds for Venom by suggesting that Spider-Man get an updated black suit, designed by Reed Richards. Marvel liked the idea and Jim Shooter, editor-in-chief at the time, wrote back to Schueller and offered him $220 for the idea. Schueller was supposedly also going to have a chance to write the story, but that didn’t come to fruition.

The Venom Blu-ray will be available to purchase beginning December 18th