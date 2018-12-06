‘Venom’ Blu-ray Reveals Hidden Easter Eggs in the Film

Sony’s Venom might not have contained an appearance from Spider-Man, but it was certainly packed with plenty of Marvel Easter eggs and references. So many in fact, that some weren’t even discovered until now, as press are getting the first looks at the special features on the Venom Blu-ray.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, two of the smallest, yet most insightful Easter eggs in Venom have been confirmed in scenes during the special features. Both of the references in question are nods to important creators in Venom’s history.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The first of these comes early on in the film, when Anne (Michelle Williams) breaks up with Eddie (Tom Hardy) after learning that he read classified files on her computer, which led to hear being fired from her law firm. What you may not have noticed is that the law firm she’s seen walking out of is named Michelinie and McFarlane.
If you’re familiar with Venom comics, you’ll probably recognize those names instantly. David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane were the duo who created Venom.
The second reference comes from Eddie’s home. The film’s protagonist lives in the Schueller Apartment Complex. This is a nod to a more unknown figure in Venom’s history.
In the 1980s, a man named Randy Schueller wrote to Marvel and planted the seeds for Venom by suggesting that Spider-Man get an updated black suit, designed by Reed Richards. Marvel liked the idea and Jim Shooter, editor-in-chief at the time, wrote back to Schueller and offered him $220 for the idea. Schueller was supposedly also going to have a chance to write the story, but that didn’t come to fruition.
The Venom Blu-ray will be available to purchase beginning December 18th, and it’s packed with the following special features:
- Venom Mode: When selecting this mode the film will engage informative pop-ups throughout the film to provide insight on the movie’s relationship to the comics, and to reveal hidden references that even a seasoned Venom-fan may have missed!
- Deleted & Extended Scenes: These deleted and extended scenes will give fans even more of the Venom action they loved in theaters!
- Ride to Hospital – Eddie and Venom take a ride to the hospital.
- Car Alarm – Let’s just say that Venom is not fond of car alarms.
- San Quentin – Extended post-credits scene at San Quentin.
- From Symbiote to Screen: A mini documentary about the history of Venom in comics and his journey to the big screen. Interviews with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Ruben Fleischer, Oliver Scholl, and Director and Comic Fanboy Kevin Smith.
- The Lethal Protector in Action: Go behind the scenes with the production crew and learn the secrets behind the awesome Motorcycle stunts, wire stunts, and drones.
- Venom Vision: A look at how Ruben Fleischer came to the project, gathered his team, and made Venom a reality. Utilizes interviews from cast, crew, and producers as well as Fleischer himself.
- Designing Venom: Designing and creating Venom meant a huge challenge for VFX artists; follow the amazing journey.
- Symbiote Secrets: Blink and you may have missed it! Enjoy the hidden references throughout the film.
- Eight Select Scenes Pre-Vis sequences: See the progression of the visual effects, storyboards and fight chorography compared to the finished film.
- “Venom” by Eminem – Music Video
- “Sunflower” by Post Malone, Swae Lee (From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sneak Peek: Meanwhile in another universe…