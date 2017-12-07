First Look At ‘Venom’ Movie Logo Revealed

Sony’s upcoming Venom solo movie is deep in production – but we may have just gotten the first look at its promotional campaign.

A display for the upcoming Marvel-inspired film was discovered at this weekend’s Comic Con Experience in Brazil. You can check out the photos, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Primeras promo a de #Venom me gusta el logo che pic.twitter.com/oMSzBYFfFd — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) December 7, 2017

One photo shows a snarl-toothed cartoon Venom in front of a red “V”, while the other shows a “We Are #Venom” sign, declaring that the film is in theaters soon.

The image of the cartoon Venom is probably most interesting, namely for how it represents the film’s titular character (played by Tom Hardy). The teeth and facial shape seems much more in line with the comics, as opposed to what fans previously saw onscreen in Spider-Man 3. It’s way too early to tell if the film’s motion-capture version of Venom will actually look like this, but fans have already begun hoping.

A lot is still unknown about Venom, although early rumors suggest that it could be adapting the “Lethal Protector” comic storyline. In addition to Hardy, the film’s cast will include Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott, and Scott Haze, although none of their characters have been officially named thus far. And aside from a few black-and-white on-set photos (one of which might show the Venom costume), fans have seen very little of the film’s world.

Still, some Marvel fans are optimistic about the standalone film, which could end up scoring an R-rating. Among those is Venom co-creator Todd McFlarlane, who praised Hardy’s acting abilities earlier this year.

“It’ll be interesting,” McFarlane told ComicBook.com. “I’ve seen some movies of his where he can bring anger and a wide personality to it. To me, I think Tom Hardy’s going to be as good as whatever Venom looks like. We all know Tom’s going to act. He’s going to do a good job.”

Venom is set to be released in theaters on October 5th, 2018.