Tuesday's Quarantine Watch Party Movie is Venom

(Photo: Quarantine Watch Party / October 13 at 8pm ET)

The Quarantine Watch Party is returning on Tuesday night with a unified viewing of Marvel's Venom! Venom has grown in popularity since its release and the buzz around Venom: Let The Be Carnage continues to grow, especially as Sony and Marvel Studios continue to work together with Spider-Man related movies and characters. Whether or not Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock will interact with Tom Holland's Peter Parker remains to be seen but the solo outing for the monstrous character from 2018 will be the subject of Tuesday night's viewing party! The Quarantine Watch Party of Venom begins at 8pm ET on Tuesday, October 13!

How does the Quarantine Watch Party of Venom work? Simple. At 8pm ET on Tuesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Venom -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or other stream of the film. Then, they take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #Venom with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups.

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 8pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 8:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 8:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Want to cosplay for Tuesday night's event? Have a great Venom cosplay photo from a Comic Con of the past? Dress up, share a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The Quarantine Watch Party have played host to dozens of special guests and created worldwide Twitter trends on numerous occasions. To date, directors including Scott Derrickson of Doctor Strange, James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy, Cathy Yan of Birds of Prey, James Mangold of Logan, Avengers: Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, along with directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and David F. Sandberg of Shazam! have joined the event. Actors such as the casts of Ant-Man and Bloodshot have participated in the watch-along event. Now, it is back, solely for the fans to unite from the comfort of their own homes, to watch Iron Man together.

Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Venom begins at 8pm ET on Tuessday!