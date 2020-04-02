Quarantine Watch Party: 10 Secrets From Shazam! Revealed

Tonight, ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party brought fans together with filmmaker David F. Sandberg and several members of the cast of Shazam!, 2019’s DC adaptation starring Zachary Levi in the role of the superheroic alter ego of Billy Batson, a teen (Asher Angel) who finds himself squaring off against Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong), who was once being considered as a recipient of the power that eventually went to Billy. A lot of what Sandberg had to say tonight was stuff that fans had already heard on the commentary track, albeit in some cases with additional details or imagery.

Of course, there’s also some fun stuff like the revelation that Seth Green played an extra outside of a strip club. That wasn’t something we remember hearing before, and given that Green is a geek icon with bona fides like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Robot Chicken, and Josie and the Pussycats, it’s hard not to love him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out some of Sandberg’s best and most interesting tweets about the movie below. You can see Shazam!, as well as out other recent Quarantine Watch Party movie Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), on streaming video on demand platforms now. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

The DC logo

I’ve seen various theories about why we didn’t have the typical DC logo with characters. Truth is I forgot. A lot to think about when making a movie.

Some people don’t believe that. “The studio would have said something!”. Well. They didn’t. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

John Glover

He didn’t come on board until reshoots. Originally old and young dad were different actors but audiences were confused so we had John play both. He’s awesome by the way. Imagine when I was a kid and saw Gremlins 2 that one day I’d work with that guy #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam https://t.co/Bh1Y8QoIiK — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Annabelle had a lot of presence in this movie…

Did you catch Annabelle in the pawn shop? #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

This is an actual convenience store in Hamilton. Behind the counter they had bootleg DVDs. They even had one of my films so I signed it with my bootleg name. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/8xveQ0ylDZ — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Applying some graffiti

There was a ton of cool graffiti in Toronto but you can’t use it unless you can find the artist and get permission so we had to add a lot of temporary graffiti of our own. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/bSKU1WkSOE — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Nothing flashy

A lot of the concept art for Shazam’s speed effect was very similar to the Flash’s but I wanted Shazam to have something really simple. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

The robbery scene

The robbery scene is probably my favorite in the whole movie. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Getting to pick what guns the robbers should use. I decided to keep it reasonable. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/BXlR5CAwP3 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Some behind-the-scenes visual effects shots

It’s pretty crazy what you get to do when you make movies. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/AWG5oWeLD0 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Found this work in progress of ⁦@lottalosten⁩ ‘a death. It shows even better how gruesome her death really is. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/qbPTP4z1fh — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

We bought 4 or 5 buses for this scene. We had half busses for certain scenes. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/kyVROXnpjZ — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Testing the Shazam into police car stunt. It was later done into an actual car, the boxes were just for rehearsal. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/DeM0SQ5kcD — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Look at Asher nearly kicking himself in the back for the shot of him jumping off the roof. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/WAFqayYMc2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

It’s always hard letting second unit shoot stuff, you want to shoot it all yourself. Sivana and Shazam flying around was such boring blue screen work though that I happily gave it all to second unit. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/wtLKTPWK4E — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

The Seven Deadly Sins

The sins had real light up eyes. I loved this set and felt quite sad the day it was torn down. The statues were kept though. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/WoWoZZuOdK — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

I like monsters. And if they’re people they need clothes and then you need to figure out from what time period and who should be male and who should be female, etc. Monsters are both easier and cooler. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam https://t.co/t6pjqvysNQ — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Here’s two of the sins the way they looked on set #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/pPkfqCWlBD — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

The crocodile men

I played all three crocodile men. It was extremely uncomfortable . #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/nZGW0Az23y — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Not seen in the movie but the crocodiles playing poker have a painting of humans playing poker. And the art department made one of them look like me. Another prop I wish I’d kept. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/bJFtOTTfof — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

This director had a lot of cameos

Travis, the asshole boyfriend, is played by yours truly. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

I played all three crocodile men. It was extremely uncomfortable . #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam pic.twitter.com/nZGW0Az23y — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

The third and last ponysmasher cameo, the voice of Mr. Mind. #QuarantineWatchParty #Shazam — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 2, 2020

Bonus: A couple of bloopers