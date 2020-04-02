10 Secrets Doctor Strange Director Revealed During Quarantine Watch Party

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson revealed 10 secrets during tonight’s Comcibook.com Quarantine Watch Party. The former Marvel director had all sorts of nuggets for fans over the course of the evening as he sat and watched his movie for the first time since the premiere. People were absolutely stoke to hear all that insight on both character details and the thought that went into specific sequences. It feels like Derrickson and his team left no stone unturned when preparing for this film. All of those trippy moments make a ton more sense.

Derrickson was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe director to join the Quarantine Watch Party. Other special Marvel events may be on the way as soon as next week! Recently, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan and the film’s stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco joined a Quarantine Watch Party. That all came after an evening featuring Bloodshot director Dave Wilson and star Sam Heughan.

Wondering how to join in on the fun? Well Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis has that all here for you: “At 9 p.m. ET on weeknights, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses “play” on their copy of the movie of the night (Tomorrow is Deadpool!), be it a 4K or blu-ray disc, a digital download, or stream from Disney+. From there, those attending the Party follow and use #QuarantineWatchParty on Instagram and Twitter to stay involved with the conversation throughout the movie. The best tweets will get featured in ComicBook.com’s official recap of the event!”

In 15 minutes we start tonight’s #DoctorStrange #QuarantineWatchParty! https://t.co/OxYhtJEB0z — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

The Quarantine Watch Party offers plenty of reasons to stay home, be safe, and have fun together! The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, as well as other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler. There will be more Quarantine Watch Party events throughout the week with additional guests and fun news, so be sure to follow Davis for the latest!

We’re packed!!! -Mon: Thor: Ragnarok

-Tue: Bloodshot**

-Wed: Birds of Prey**

-Thu: Doctor Strange w/ Derrickson

-Fri: Deadpool w/ Liefeld **i won’t do movies we have to pay for unless directors/actors participate, this is meant to be fun and inclusive!#QuarantineWatchParty — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 23, 2020

Check out all those bomb secrets down below:

A note about the opening

This entire opening sequence was added very late in pre-production. The opening we had through most of development wasn’t working out so we put this whole scene together quite fast. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

On the first try!

When I first spoke to Mads Mikkelson about playing the role of Kaicilius, he asked lots of questions but as soon as I told him he’d do a lot of hand-to-hand fighting he said yes – right there on the first call. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

Mind. Blown.

All of these medical procedures are quite accurately done. I actually watched a brain surgery during prep. Our neurosurgeon on set Doctor-advisor was amazing. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

No digital on that one

Me and my DP Ben Davis decided to shoot all of these exterior shots in Nepal on film. No digital camera could capture the feel of Kathmandu #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

F R A C T A L S

A lot of the material surface visual effects in this film were based on fractal videos I had watched with @stefceretti my visual effects supervisor. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

Cloak hero

I have to give a lot of credit to my 2nd Unit Director Jeff Habberstad for this fight scene. He was the one who really encouraged me to make much more of the cloak here. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

Straight from the comics

This astral fight in the ER was directly inspired by the comics. It was the first scene that me and @Massawyrm wrote when trying to get the job. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

More on Mordo

I always thought of Mordo as a kind of fundamentalist. Highly moral but ma morality based on a fragile moral structure that once damaged, the whole thing topples. #QuarantineWatchParty #DoctorStrange — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2020

Had to get it right!

