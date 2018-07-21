‘Venom’ Footage Confirms Symbiote Won’t Have Spider Symbol on Chest

In last night’s Sony Pictures panel at San Diego Comic-Con cast and crew for Sony’s Venom to take stage to help promote the upcoming symbiotic thriller. Venom director Ruben Fleischer as well as actors Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed took the stage in Ballroom 20 and brought plenty of new clips along to debut.

Through all of the footage — which, in fact, showed plenty of new looks at the Venom symbiote — one thing was clear: the iconic spider logo is missing. That’s right Venom fans — when the movie rolls around later this Fall, it looks like the symbiote won’t have one if it’s key characteristics from the comics.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis was at the Sony Panel, and described some of the more intense moments shown on screen.

Venom tells Eddie his previous life is over. Eddie doesn’t want to just hurt people. Venom emerges and talks to Eddie face to face. After Eddie’s body is bent and broken, Venom heals him and stands 10 feet tall. He holds a man up and licks his face.

Venom’s arms turn into giant axes and he wipes out a slew of enemies. More action scenes. Venom fights Ahmed’s symbiote counterpart. Venom threatens to eat a man’s face off of his head who is bothering the woman in the convenience store. When he asks “What the hell are you,” half the face disappears and Eddie and Venom say, “We are Venom.” Then, he eats his head. Eddie emerges and says goodnight to the woman.

“As far as Marvel characters, I have to say for me, Venom looks the coolest,” Hardy told EW about his preference for the character. “That sounds a bit shallow! But I appreciate that he has a kind of brazen swagger and a zero foxtrot attitude.”

Hardy spoke about what originally drew him to the project, citing the dark and violent nature of the anti-hero-slash-villain.

“There’s a tragic clown element, which I find funny and is harmonious with some of the work that I like to do,” said Hardy. “There’s something funny about the circumstances of having a gift but it’s a tragic gift. It’s a superpower you don’t really want, but at the same time, you love it. It makes you feel special. He’s a reluctant hero and an anti-hero.”

Venom is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 5th.