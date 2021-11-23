Venom: The Shape of Carnage Featurette Reveals Making of Marvel Villain

Venom: Let There Be Carnage blasted into theaters earlier this year, having a successful go at the box office with its sights now set on home release formats. With the Venom sequel available eon digital now and set to hit blu-ray/4K on December 14, the bonus features will take viewers behind-the-scenes. ComicBook.com has exclusively obtained a clip from the upcoming release, taking a look at The Shape of Carnage and revealing how a team of artists and designers adapted the popular Marvel Comics villain into movie-form for Woody Harrelson to take on the part opposite Tom Hardy. See it for yourself in the video above!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is incentivizing fans to buy the digital or 4K/blu-ray editions of the film by offering up an impressive number of special features. The bonus features include a number of classic and new options for consumers to watch. the full list can be seen below.

Outtakes & Bloopers

6 Deleted Scenes

In an interview on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis opened up about th post-credits scene that had everybody riled up and hoping to see Venom cross paths with Spider-Man. “We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we’re not timing anything,” Serkis said. “The portal is not being crossed fully. It’s opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]….It is a tease. It’s a tease, in the fullest sense of the word.”

Are you excited to own Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available on digital now and on blu-ray/4K on December 14.