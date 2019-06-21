Venom Writer Says Fans Should Want Keanu Reeves as Shang-Chi

Keanu Reeves is having one hell of a year. From starring in the uber-successful John Wick: Chapter 3 to having a role in Toy Story 4 and being one of the main characters of the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 video game, Reeves is on the top of the world. Suffice to say, fans and creators alike are anxious to get him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Donny Cates, the fan-favorite Marvel writer behind the likes of Venom, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more, offered his fancasting yesterday on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet. According to the scribe, fans should be wanting the action star to join the MCU as Shang-Chi in the upcoming standalone film.

Cates’ fancasting comes on the heels of several well-known comic creators also pitching their ideas. Long-time Moon Knight artist Bill Sienkiewicz joined Spider-Man scribe Dan Slott as they pitched for the John Wick star to play Marc Spector/Moon Knight in a live-action film. Other reports have suggested the actor had been in talks to join The Eternals.

It’s also shortly after another scooping site suggested Marvel Studios was in talks with both Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) and Donnie Yen (Rogue One) for roles in Shang-Chi. Though the exact roles weren’t revealed, it’s likely Lin’s on a shortlist for Shang-Chi himself while Yen would portray the antagonist, someone many are expecting to be long-time Iron Man villain the Mandarin.

Regardless, it’s clear Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team is working on getting him on board in some, shape, way, or form. Feige told us as much during a recent press stop to help promote Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available both digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.