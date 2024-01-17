Vincent D'Onofrio Teases Kingpin's Political Run in MCU After Echo Finale

Echo made its debut on Disney+ and Hulu last week, ushering in a whole new story for the narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Part of Echo's narrative concerned Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), and his attempts to reconcile with his niece Maya Lopez / Echo (Alaqua Cox) — culminating in a post-credits scene that certainly seemed to suggest that he might be running for mayor of New York City. The "Mayor Fisk" storyline is something that fans have wanted to see realized in the MCU for a while now, and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, D'Onofrio teased how that plot could be further explored in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series.

"I don't think he's changed; I think he's enlightened," D'Onofrio explained. "I haven't seen a lot of the episodes of Echo. So, in my mind, after everything goes down with Maya, he gets on a plane, and … by the end of that flight, he decides, 'If I want to be all powerful, this is what I'm going to do.' That's the most I can tell you."

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Are you excited to possibly see the Mayor Fisk storyline possibly unfold in Daredevil: Born Again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!