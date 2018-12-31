Artists Turns Vintage Portraits Into Superheroes

In the world where Hollywood tries to crank out as many superhero-based films and television shows as possible, fan casting and various bits of fan art are all too common these days. Every so often, an innovative fan artist comes along with such an interesting process, it’ll leave you begging to see more their work.

Artist Alex Gross takes vintage photographs and turns them into the household heroes each and every one of us know. Through whatever means, the artist obtains older cabinet cards and uses various techniques to transform the old pictures into modern superhero-based masterpieces.

The painter’s Instagram page is full of all kinds of beautiful work, most of which sells prints of at his online store. From Marvel Comics’ Deadpool and Cable to DC’s Batman, the Joker, and the Birds of Prey, Gross is sure to cover all bases in his work.

Keep scrolling to see some of Alex’s amazing transformations:

