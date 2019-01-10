Marvel’s ‘Vision and Scarlet Witch’ Series Adds ‘Captain Marvel’ Writer

The Disney+ streaming service is set to bring fans a slew of new stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’ve enlisted a familiar face to do so.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the service’s The Vision and Scarlet Witch series has enlisted Jac Schaeffer to serve as an executive producer. Schaeffer, who co-wrote Captain Marvel and the upcoming Black Widow solo movie, will also pen the series’ pilot episode.

Schaeffer’s other credits include TiMER and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

While plot details are relatively slim, the series is expected to see Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen reprise their MCU roles. Granted, both characters met a pretty harrowing fate at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, so there’s no telling exactly when in the MCU the series will take place.

This is just one of several MCU-set television series that Disney+ currently has plans for, including one centered around Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and another around Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

Scarlet Witch and Vision have gone from adversaries to lovers over the course of their respective times in the MCU, beginning with them both playing a role in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Infinity War saw Wanda being forced to destroy Vision in order to stop Thanos from getting the Mind Stone, a plan that ended up being futile, but pretty darn emotional.

“Well it was about 100 degrees and we were really, really sweaty, and the [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] ran over to us and went, ‘So, okay, the entire beating heart of the movie is now on your shoulders,’” Bettany recalled last year. “So we did it a couple of times and they said, ‘Ok, that’s great, let’s just improvise it now,’ and I just sort of looked at Lizzy and she looks at me and I thought, ‘I’m a robot, and you’re a witch, how are we gonna…?’

“You know, it’s a lot in isolation of the rest of the plot even. And you’re purple. And you’ve got a jewel and your head. And she’s going to destroy it. And you’re imagining red things coming out of her fingers, yet you’re also sort of trying to find some reality in all of this. I think we were both when it was done, kind of like, ‘Oh, let’s go home.’”

The Vision and Scarlet Witch is rumored to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2019.