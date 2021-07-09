WandaVision’s Agatha Actor Kathryn Hahn Could Have Played a Different Character in the MCU

✖

It wasn't Agatha all along: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reveals how a general meeting with actor Kathryn Hahn inspired her role in WandaVision. In the first Disney+ original series produced by Feige and Marvel Studios, Hahn plays "Agnes," a "nosy neighbor" in the sitcom-inspired reality conjured up by a grieving Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Agnes later reveals herself to be the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness, who unwittingly unlocks Wanda's propensity for chaos magic as the powerful Scarlet Witch. Reflecting on WandaVision in a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Feige says Marvel might have cast the Bad Moms and Transparent star elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

"Kathryn Hahn has been a phenomenon long before WandaVision, and we were all fans of hers at Marvel Studios. She had come in for a general meeting, coincidentally right around the time we were trying to cast Agnes-slash-Agatha," Feige said. "It was one of those, 'Why didn't we think of this before?' [Marvel Studios Co-President] Louis D'Esposito actually sat down and had a general [meeting] with her, and it very quickly went from, 'She's great! What could she do for us someday? Anyway, who's gonna play Agatha? We really gotta cast this part. Wait a second!' (laughs) It was honestly almost exactly like that."

Hahn cast her spell over the MCU in WandaVision, emerging as a fan-favorite character and the performer of the chart-topping track "Agatha All Along."

"Seeing audiences respond to characters that they were not expecting, or that they were not asking for — I wouldn't say there was a huge contingency of people banging down the door for Agatha Harkness to appear in the MCU, but she's a great character portrayed by a great actress," Feige said. "By the first few episodes, people were asking, 'Where is she gonna show up again? What else is she gonna do?'"

"I think the same thing is happening right now with [Wyatt Russell's] John Walker from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, and certainly with Mobius M. Mobius, as portrayed by Owen Wilson in the Loki series," added Feige. "So that is something that is so important to the MCU, is including new characters. The comic is filled with many lifetimes of spectacular characters, and when you find the best actors to portray them, it can quickly go from an audience never hearing of a character to then upset with us that we haven't already announced their own standalone movie. That makes us all very happy."

Marvel has not revealed if — or when — Hahn's character might return to the MCU after WandaVision, a single-season limited series. In June, Hahn said she's open to reprising the role but has "heard nothing" about what's next for Agatha Harkness.

All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

