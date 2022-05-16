WandaVision Concept Art Reveals Surprising New Look at Evan Peters' Ralph Bohner

✖

Before variants of Loki, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange became canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans were excited to see X-Men: Days of Future Past star Evan Peters pop up in WandaVision. And newly-revealed concept art seems to suggest that there might have been some scenes featuring his character cut from the final product (or at least radically reworked). Of course, fans were mostly excited to see him back in the role of Piotr Maximoff, and he turned out instead to be Ralph Bohner, a character used to throw off the audience and Wanda...but still!

Per The Direct, the scene here is from a deleted scene in which Ralph, Darcy Lewis, Monica Rambeau, and Wanda's sons Billy and Tommy tried to break into Agatha Harkness's basement to steal the Darkhold. Previous leaks have said that the attempt would be stopped by Señor Scratchy (yes, the bunny), who would transform into a demon and chase them off.

You can see an image from the concept art below.

Of course, right now, Scarlet Witch is back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In it, she's dealing with the fallout from losing her children in WandaVision and the revelation that there's a vast multiverse, complete with variants of familiar Marvel faces.

You can see the official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below.

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse."

To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.