WandaVision Finale Mid-Credits Scene Sets Up Captain Marvel 2 and Secret Invasion Series

Even though WandaVision has been a story focused almost entirely on Wanda Maximoff and Vision, it was clear at around the midway point of the series that there were more Marvel Cinematic Universe stories at play. A lot of Wanda's story will eventually play into the Doctor Strange sequel, as Marvel has confirmed on numerous occasions. There's also a lot of world building for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, thanks to Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau. Thanks to one of the two credits tags in WandaVision, we now know how Monica's arc sets up not only Captain Marvel 2, but also the Secret Invasion TV series.

WARNING: This story contains major spoilers for the WandaVision finale! Continue reading at your own risk...

By going back and forth through the Hex a couple of times, Monica Rambeau was given superhuman abilities, the likes of which comic book fans had been hoping to see. After seeing her origin story play out in WandaVision, we get to see how she moves back into the world of Captain Marvel and Nick Fury. Remember, Monica has a history with both characters: She was the young daughter of Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

In WandaVision's mid-credits scene, Monica is helping SWORD and the FBI clean up around Westview. She and Jimmy Woo have an exchange (in which she teases a potential future role for him in the MCU) before she's called into the theater for a meeting.

The only person in the theater with Monica is the agent who brought her in. The agent soon reveals herself to be a Skrull working for Nick Fury, telling Monica that the former SHIELD director wants her up in space. While Nick Fury's name isn't specifically mentioned, it's made crystal clear that is who the Skrull agent is referring to.

So Monica is about to head up to a space station with Nick Fury and a bunch of Skrulls, which sets the stage for Secret Invasion. This series will likely play much differently than the comics, seeing as how the Skrulls aren't villains in the MCU, but they'll definitely be involved.

As for Captain Marvel 2, Monica getting her powers and heading into Carol's interstellar territory is a pretty good indication of a conflict between the two of them. Carol and Monica clearly have some unresolved issues. While Monica has harsh feelings for Carol, she knows that her mom's best friend is also the person who can help teach her about her new powers. There are a lot of different dynamics to work with here, leaving a pretty wide open playground for Captain Marvel 2 director Nia DaCosta.

