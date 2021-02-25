✖

WandaVision's crew has confirmed that they indeed made reference to X-Men's Wolverine in a recent episode. During WandaViSion episode 6 "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" Evan Peters' "Uncle Pete" chose a classic Marvel Comics Quicksilver suit as his Halloween costume. However, Marvel fans noticed that Uncle Pete's hairdo wasn't so much based on classic Quicksilver as it was Wolverine. WandaVision make-up artist Tricia Sawyer and hairstylist Karen Bartek are now confirming that Evan Peters was indeed styled to have a Wolverine hairdo as part of his costume. According to Bartek the X-Men references were purposefully done to make it seem the two franchise universes were colliding:

“It was something that Matt really [wanted]. They kind of planned that,” Bartek told IndieWire, in reference to WandaVision director Matt Shakman, and his X-Men schemes.

Well, WandaVision episode 7 took a lot of steam out of the fan theories about Evan Peters' Quicksilver and what his arrival meant for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Spoilers) Turns out, "Uncle Pete" was merely a conjuring by the sorceress Agatha Harkness - aka Wanda's nosy neighbor Agnes. That, along with the "reveal" that the aerospace engineer was just random SWORD personnel, has left some fans feeling a little underwhelmed about the payoffs (or lack thereof). Still, Kathryn Hahn is a lot more fun in 'Full Agatha' mode, and song revealing her villainous nature is now a No. 1 hit. So Marvel Studios is doing okay for itself in the surprise reveals department...

There are two episodes of WandaVision left (at the time of writing this), and Marvel fans are not giving up the hope that this series is in some way setting the stage for the X-Men's re-introduction within the MCU. There are several ways that could happen, with one of the more popular theories being that Wanda could pull a "Reverse House of M" and use her reality-altering powers on a global scale to create a world where mutant powers exist. In Marvel Comics it was the inverse: Scarlet Witch snapped and created her own "House of M" reality for the Marvel Universe - but when that bubble broke, she retaliated by nearly wiping every mutant from existence. But so far, when it comes to the MCU, Wanda is the best hope fans have for getting the new X-Men franchise they've been waiting years for.

However the X-Men finally do appear in the MCU, rest assured recasting Hugh Jackman's Wolverine remains one of Kevin Feige's biggest concerns.

WandaVision is streaming on Disney+.