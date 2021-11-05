Elizabeth Olsen Says WandaVision Is A Complete Tee-Up For Her Character In Doctor Strange Sequel

✖

Elizabeth Olsen is confirming what so many Marvel fans already knew: WandaVision is one big setup for Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch's role in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and everyone's focus was on WandaVision's finale, which premieres on Friday. WandaVision is "a complete tee-up for my character," Elizabeth Olsen says when asked about WandaVision's connection to Doctor Strange 2. That's all she could say, but it may be enough, given where we are in WandaVision's story, going into the finale. After all, the next Doctor Strange movie is called In The Multiverse of Madness for a reason...

It's always been an ominous sign that WandaVision was a lead-in to a movie called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The series' story has explored the depths of Wanda Maximoff's grief over her tragic journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while also hinting at the greater power that's within her reach, just beyond all that grief. However, the way things are going right now, Wanda may not be in the best frame of mind, when she finally does embrace her true nature as the Scarlet Witch.

There's still a lot of loss for Wanda to suffer in the WandaVision finale. Her battle with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) could result in her twins (Billy and Tommy) being un-made, just as mysteriously as they were created. That happened in Marvel Comics, and it led to Wanda both killing Agatha, and eventually re-writing all of reality. That could be exactly what happens in the MCU - especially if Wanda also loses her moral compass, The Vision.

This series has to ultimately have Wanda and the "soul" of Vision she's manifested confront one another, with Vision once again having to convince Wanda to let him go. If Wanda loses her entire family (again), her view of what's "heroic" may take on scary new dimensions. Instead of creating a Hex bubble to improve her own world, Wanda could actually see the "heroism" in trying to remake a world that's better for everyone. That was the character's motivation for creating the famous "House of M" reality in the comics - a storyline that many Marvel fans have long theorized WandaVision is setting up for the MCU.

If Wanda does re-write the reality of the MCU, then it will indeed fall to Doctor Strange to be first to "wake up" to problem at hand, and try to fix it. It will be fun to see just how much of WandaVision's style and flavor of playing with reality (and media) will be in included in Sam Raimi's Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision will stream its finale Friday on Disney+. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently filming and will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

