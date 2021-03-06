WandaVision Finale Post-Credits Scene Hints That SPOILER Isn't Dead

✖

After weeks of decade-hopping sitcom homages, countless fan theories, and an incredible amount of character development, WandaVision came to an end on Friday with an eagerly-anticipated finale -- it even crashed Disney+ for some users as fans tuned in to find out how things ended for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). The episode, the very aptly named "The Series Finale", wrapped up the major storylines for the series and revealed the fates for quite a few of its characters and while some were definitive, a post-credits scene left things pretty up in the air for others and has opened up a lot more questions.

Warning: full spoilers for the ninth episode of WandaVision, "The Series Finale", below. Read on only if you really want to know.

In the end, there were a lot of changes for Wanda and Westview. As Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) had said at the end of "Previously On", Wanda really is the Scarlet Witch and her transformation was complete in the finale as Wanda came into her own power. But Wanda's transformation didn't come without a price. Wanda finally realized the way she was tormenting those trapped under her spell and also led her to realize that in order to do the right thing and release her victims, she had to drop the Hex -- which meant that the Vision (Paul Bettany) she created in the Hex, as well as their twins, would cease to exist.

With Hayward (Josh Stamberg) going to prison and Agatha "imprisoned" by Wanda as the nosy neighbor in Westview, Wanda and Vision went home, tucked their boys in, and waited for their world to end. Once it did, Wanda retreated to a remote cabin where she studied the Darkhold in her astral form. It's there in that post-credits scene that Astral Wanda hears her twins cry out for help -- getting both her attention as well as that of the audience.

The suggestion here is that the twins have somehow survived and it is implied that this will somehow play into Wanda's role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, if Tommy and Billy were erased when the Hex fell how can they be calling for her help? This is where things get interesting. First, we don't actually see Tommy and Billy vanish or get erased when the Hex falls. Wanda and Vision take the boys and tuck them into bed before their world can end so it's possible that the boys weren't undone after all and were, instead, shifted into another dimension or something similar. While Wanda is perhaps the most powerful being in the MCU now as the Scarlet Witch, she also doesn't really know a lot about her new powers. She may not have known that was possible, hence her surprise at them calling for her.

If the twins have been sent into a different dimension or otherwise had their existence changed, this could be Marvel's way of setting up for a version of Billy and Tommy's comic book journey as well. In comics, after the twins' souls are reabsorbed by Mephisto, they ultimately end up reincarnated as Thomas Shepherd/Speed and William "Billy" Kaplan/Wiccan, later revealed to be Wanda's long-lost twins. It's a general origin that still works, even if you remove the Mephisto of it all, and could make for an interesting aspect of things heading into Doctor Strange 2.

