WandaVision Finale Crashes Disney+ for Some Users

The WandaVision series finale went live on Disney+ in the wee hours of the morning, and folks on the West Coast stayed up to check it out as soon as it was released. Unfortunately, that created a little bit of a mess on the Disney+ servers. Right after the episode was released, Disney+ began crashing for quite a few subscribers, keeping them from watching WandaVision for a little while.

The crash occurred right as WandaVision was released at midnight PT. According to DownDetector, most of the issues that were reported came from California. Thankfully, it seems as though Disney got a handle on the issue before it became too widespread. The issue affected about 2,300 users at the time of the crash.

On Friday morning, as people are waking up to catch the series finale, there don't seem to be any problems with the Disney+ service. As you can see on social media, quite a lot of fans are getting up early to watch how everything comes to a close.

Fans have been excited to know how the showdown between Wanda and Agatha plays out, after the penultimate episode concluded with the rivals facing off in the middle of Westview. During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, director Matt Shakman talked about the differences between Wanda and Agatha.

"Well, you know, certainly Wanda's power, as we can say, was enhanced by her experience with the Infinity Stone, which we saw in the last episode," Shakman told us. "In terms of color differentiation, I think it's important because when you're trying to describe what's happening, especially with Agatha in Salem, Massachusetts. You want to be able to see her purple magic eat away at that blue magic, right? Because that's what she does, she absorbs power, she's taking the magic from the other witches. Which is why they look so, you know, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade at the end of that scene, because she's literally sucked all of their sort of magic in life from them."

Have you already watched the WandaVision finale? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!

