WandaVision: What's Next for Agatha Harkness?

✖

After eight straight weeks of new WandaVision episodes, the series finally came to a close on Friday with its highly anticipated finale. The way the cards fell, there's certainly an opportunity for Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) to appear in Marvel properties at one point or another in the future. In fact, there's the potential we can see her return much sooner than thought. As such, let's speculate on what the character's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could look like.

Full spoilers for WandaVision Episode 9 incoming! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see "The Series Finale."

Unlike a solid chunk of most other properties from Marvel Studios, Harkness was able to make it through WandaVision with her life. While the likes of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Hela (Cate Blanchett), amongst others, were killed off on-screen, Agatha was simply reverted by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to her previous Agnes "form," if you want to call it that.

What's this mean?

It means that Agatha is conveniently available should Wanda Maximoff need to call upon her for whatever reason. The last three episodes of WandaVision were built to show just how gifted Agatha was in the mystic arts, and she even hinted towards the end that Wanda would require her assistance in the near future.

Instead of killing Harkness off, it allows Hahn to return as the character in any given Marvel property in the future. After all, the character in the Marvel Comics lore is very much on the side of Wanda and company, so it's entirely possible she could end up "turning face" and joining the good guys once she comes to an understanding of Wanda's powers and skillset.

Perhaps she'll return as soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness should Wanda be consumed by the Darkhold. Maybe Marvel Studios has some sort of spin-off plan in place in the same vein of The Book of Boba Fett spinning off from The Mandalorian.

Either way, the door's wide open for Agatha Harkness to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at any point in the future.

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What'd you think of Marvel Studios' debut television series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.