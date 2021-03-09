WandaVision: Hot Toys 1:6 Scale Figures Revealed By Sideshow

✖

WandaVision has not revealed high-end collectibles until now. The Disney+ show which wrapped with its final episode on Friday saw Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff transform into a full-on Scarlet Witch, introducing not only such a name to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also a complete costume. Now, the Scarlet Witch and Vision as they appeared in the WandaVision series have been made into 1:6 scale figures by Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles. The figures are not up for sale just yet and the pre-order price has not been revealed but images show off the highly-detailed figures in all their glory.

Prices for the figures based on Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision from WandaVision are not yet available but typically the price range for figures of this quality lands between $250 and $400. For more information about the pricing and timing of release, Sideshow has an RSVP available before pre-orders are made available for the Scarlet Witch figure and the Vision figure.

This is likely to be similar to the outfit worn by Wanda in her next Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After seeing herself in the costume while experimenting with the Mind Stone in MCU events set around the time of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Wanda's powers with chaos magic created the full Scarlet Witch suit in the final episode of WandaVision.

It is unclear if this version of Vision will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as WandaVision saw the White Vision which had been brought to life by Heyward survive the series and Wanda's created version of the character faded away with the Westview anomaly.

