WandaVision: Kevin Feige Expains How Other Avengers Tie In

On the heels of The Avengers, the cinematic world where Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Hulk were made fully aware of the heroes who saved the world. This was only emphasized when those heroes and more had to face Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, seeing half of the universe's population erased for five years and then snapped back into existence. WandaVision will be the first step for the Marvel Cinematic Universe into Phase 4, focusing on Wanda Maximoff and her husband The Vision. However, the Avengers world will of course have to deal with the entire world knowing of these characters and their Avengers friends.

"The world that we see, I mean, yes, like all the movies that take place in the MCU, there's a certain amount that the public is aware of," Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige tells ComicBook.com when asked how the Avengers fit into WandaVision. 'Which is not everything that the audience is aware of because we have a privileged view into everything, almost everything, but there's an album, which is why somebody would recognize a red faced android walking around."

In a recent TV spot for WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn's Agness has a moment of realization where she claims Vision is one of the Avengers and questions whether he is there to save her and others. Still, the series will be clearly focused on its two titular characters, specifically giving the series an opportunity to explore parts of Wanda Maximoff and her evolution into a full-fledged Scarlet Witch. This means her powers, family, relationships, and evolution will all be at the forefront of the show.

"All the above. Can I say that?' Feige said of Wanda's WandaVision journey. "I mean, you nailed it. That's the answer. You've answered the question, why WandaVision? Why Wanda and Vision? And it's a two part answer. One is, because the characters in the comics and the story potential there is vast and it's amazing. We just scratched the surface of it. And the other answer is, because Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany play those two characters and they're spectacular performers and spectacular actors that, again, I believed you'd only scratched the surface of seeing what they can do with those characters in the movies up to this point. And that combination lead to it being, when we developed and started making it, one of the first Disney+ series' and now the first to debut."

