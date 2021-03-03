WandaVision Director Explains Colors Of Wanda, Agatha's Magic

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is diving into a realm of magic, with several characters having their own abilities and skill sets. On the heels of WandaVision's Previously On episode, new characters have revealed magic colors and they seem to be specific choices, so far. Wanda has red magic, Agatha has purple magic, Agatha's mother Evanora has blue magic, Wanda's magic turned yellow to create Vision, and outside of the show Doctor Strange has orange magic. You don't have to be a hardcore fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to see the parallels between these colors and the Infinity Stones, the driving force behind the two most recent Avengers movies, but WandaVision director Matt Shakman says the colors are a simply creative decision to help tell the story.

"Well, you know, certainly Wanda's power, as we can say, was enhanced by her experience with the Infinity Stone, which we saw in the last episode," Shakman tells ComicBook.com. "In terms of color differentiation, I think it's important because when you're trying to describe what's happening, especially with Agatha in Salem, Massachusetts. You want to be able to see her purple magic eat away at that blue magic, right? Because that's what she does, she absorbs power, she's taking the magic from the other witches. Which is why they look so, you know, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade at the end of that scene, because she's literally sucked all of their sort of magic in life from them."

He did not explicitly deny a tie to the Infinity Stones in the colors of the magic but it seems the filmmaking decision which enhances the viewer experience could be leading it to be a coincidence. "For us, in terms of color coding for that scene, that was one of the biggest reasons why it's like that. And of course Wanda's magic has been established, but we're evolving it and changing it as we go."

If that explanation is not satisfying enough for you like some of the fans who express frustration when their head canon does not become MCU reality, Shakman has a message for you. "I'm sorry, I'm sorry. The single tear down every fan's cheek, I know," he said in reference to fan theories which don't play out. "Aerospace engineers and the like... you know listen, we certainly... I have been so taken by the passionate interest in the show. And I love the memes they have created, the TikTok videos, the theories. I mean my gosh, the people making these theories are more creative than I am, so thank you. There's a lot of wonderful response to it and for those who get a little bit disappointed week to week, mea culpa, mea culpa. Mea maxima culpa."

Read and watch our full interview with Shakman here. Do you think the colors of magic in WandaVision are reflective of Infinity Stones? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

