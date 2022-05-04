WandaVision: Marvel Studios Makes Strange Change to Show's Intro

✖

It's not uncommon for Marvel Studios and Disney+ to edit shows after they've already been released. First, there was the case of the WandaVision post-credits sequence which moved some trees around and apparently added the ghost of Doctor Strange. Then came the infamous censoring of two The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes that have since been reversed. Now, one eagle-eyed WandaVision has noticed one of the show's intro titles have been edited in peculiar fashion.

During the episode modeled after Malcolm in the Middle, an intro for the moment pays homage to the shows of the era. As one Redditor has pointed out, instead of calling Paul Bettany's "The Vision," as he was called at release, the intro to "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" now simply calls the character Vision. Simple, but strange change indeed.

The series now leads directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due out later this week.

"I think it's scarier than Indiana Jones," Olsen previously told VanityFair of the Strange sequel. "I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think." She clarified, "Yea, not like [Raimi's] western [stuff]... Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious... It's more... I think it's more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on."

https://comicbook.com/marvel/news/wandavision-changed-scene-doctor-strange-loki-mutliverse/#

Disney's official synopsis for the film can be found below.

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!