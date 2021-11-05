WandaVision Changed Its Post-Credits Scene, May Have Added Doctor Strange

✖

WandaVision has changed its post-credits scene on Disney+. The main purpose of the scene remains in tact, seeing Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch exploring her powers and the magic within the Darkhold but some things outside of the cabin have been updated. It is not clear when or why this change was made and if it is relevant to the story taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Outside of the cabin when the camera flies into the cabin in this valley, there are trees on a peninsula. Those trees have changed around a bit. Above them, there is some sort of object or mirror or reflection which seems to be levitating downward toward the cabin.

The theories on this one are endless. To start with, it might be a meaningless update. It's very strange to imagine that Disney+ re-uploaded a new version of WandaVision's final episode to include this small change for no reason, if it is indeed an intentional change. For the sake of speculation, it would seem Doctor Strange could be making his way to Wanda's cabin in this new version, as the character was originally intended for an appearance in the series and Elizabeth Olsen is bringing her Scarlett Witch straight from WandaVision to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This change, with or without Strange arriving, could also be playing along with the story unfolding on Loki. The Disney+ series saw Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie wreak havoc on the "sacred timeline" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and appeared to launch an outright multiverse of worlds where things are happening differently in parralel timelines.

Perhaps this is indeed Wundagore Mountain and with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness heading into post-production, the look of the trees were changed to be consistent with how they'll look in the new movie?

"I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones," Olsen recently told VanityFair of the Strange sequel. "I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think." She clarified, "Yea, not like [Raimi's] western [stuff]... Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious... It’s more... I think it's more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on."

