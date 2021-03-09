WandaVision Scarlet Witch Costume Fashion Hits Hot Topic

If you watched the series finale of Marvel's WandaVision on Disney+ last week and fell in love with Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen's) new Scarlet Witch look - you're not alone. That said, Hot Topic and Her Universe have delivered a complete Scarlet Witch-inspired outfit that you can wear for every day casual cosplay.

The WandaVision Scarlet Witch collection includes a cape, peplum top, and leggings that you can order here at Hot Topic for $32.90 to $59.90 in standard and plus sizes. Naturally, you can wear the entire collection together or incorporate your favorite items into your regular wardrobe. We're going to go ahead and guess that the cape will be a hot seller, so jump on that quickly.

If you want to take the outfit even further, this exclusive WandaVision wedding rings prop replica 3-piece set is certainly one way to do it. They're accurate reproductions of the props used in the Disney+ series.

Wanda's two rings are an approximate fit for a women's size 7, while Vision's ring fits a men's size 10. All three rings are made from stainless steel. Pre-orders for the WandaVision wedding ring set are live right here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with shipping slated for April. This is an exclusive release, so grab them while you still can.

Marvel has also revealed that a Scarlet Witch tiara that would pair perfectly with the Hot Topic outfit will be available here at Entertainment Earth as an exclusive at some point in the near future, so keep an eye out for that.

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

