Will WandaVision Get A Season 2? Marvel's Kevin Feige Responds

Will Marvel's WandaVision be getting a season 2? Fans have been asking that question ever since the hit series ended earlier this year, and now Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is responding. Feige was doing a Q&A session with an audience at PaleyFest's virtual panel with the Marvel Cinematic Universe executive, when he got the question about whether WandaVision would continue into a season 2, or would the series evolve into something else. While Kevin Feige was still somewhat vague so as to not tip any big MCU Plans to come, he did offer fans this caveat statement:

"Yes to an evolution of storyline; probably and inevitably in many different capacities," Feige said in reference to Wanda Maximoff and Vision's respective continuing stories.

We already know that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will be getting her next big arc in a movie: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). That film will presumably build on the events of WandaVision by testing Scarlet Witch's new magic and/or reality-altering powers against the threat of broken multiverse (see: the current Loki series for why...). Feige admitted that Doctor Strange 2 is the next place we'll see WandaVision 'evolve' - but it won't be the last: “That’s the first place where that story will continue but there will be other places."

The proposition of WandaVision getting a traditional season 2 has always been problematic, due to the nature of the series. Wanda's mental breakdown and creation of a fantasy reality for her and Vision was an event that would be impossible to carry over to a second season, once resolved - and really, the mystery of that faux reality was a big hook of the show. So what would WandaVision season 2 even be about?

Of course, there are plenty of other Marvel Comics storylines featuring Scarlet Witch and/or Vision that Marvel Studios could adapt under the WandaVision banner. Scalet Witch and Vision battled a town of evil magic users in one series; Wanda eventually has to re-unite with grown-up versions of her sons, Billy and Tommy; and of yes, there have been those times Scarlet Witch has had to confront Mephisto. All of that is stuff Marvel fans have begged to see in the MCU; as is the other big storyline where Wanda remade reality in the Marvel Universe: House of M.

On the other hand, as Kevin Feige teases, seeing the characters and events of WandaVision lead to new branches of the MCU may ultimately be more fun. Wanda is still a potentially key figure in Marvel's eventual X-Men reboot; the new version of Vision could be a fun addition to anything from War Machine's Armor Wars series to the Ironheart project Marvel is working on; while Billy and Tommy are part of the future Young Avengers squad that Marvel Studios has been quietly building throughout Phase 4.

So while we may not get WandaVision season 2 exactly, the series' impact and legacy in the MCU has not been lost, at all.