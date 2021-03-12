WandaVision Director Explains What Happened to the Commercial Actors

✖

Marvel Studios' WandaVision is officially in the books, and it has brought quite a lot of fascinating new details into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the show's series finale was undeniably satisfying, it did leave fans with a lot of lingering questions, especially given how expansive the series was to its canon. One of those lingering questions regarded the two actors in the in-universe commercials, and exactly what role they had outside of the Hex reality created by Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). In a recent interview with TVLine, WandaVision director Matt Shakman confirmed that the commercials were Wanda's creation, and that the actors involved in them were two additional Westview townspeople.

“Wanda gave roles to almost everyone in Westview,” Shakman explained. “Those two actors, or townspeople, that we picked to be in the commercials were meant to be the same as everything else — that they were iterating through time, in the same way that Wanda’s car is a red Buick that iterates through time. Wanda has cast these two to be her commercial actors, and they appear in every single episode, and they are part of the broadcast.”

“It was also meant to be a repository for Wanda’s unconscious,” Shakman said of the commercials. “She’s putting something into these commercials that are clues to some of the bigger thematics in the show.”

While this might underwhelm some fans who had developed theories surrounding the commercial actors -- including that they could be Wanda's real parents, or that their products could represent each of the Infinity Stones -- it does make sense within the world of the series.

"The commercials were part of our storytelling extremely early on, and have been such [fun], so incredibly fun to do those," WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer previously explained. "[For] the casual Marvel fan, I feel like the commercials are very accessible in that way, but because they're so true to the era, they also — for anyone who doesn't know a single thing about Marvel — they just can exist as more color to the story. But yeah, they're important. You'll see where they go."

