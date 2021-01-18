WandaVision: Who Is the Couple in the Stark and Strucker Commercials?

✖

WandaVision finally made its debut on Disney+ over the weekend, ushering in a new era of storytelling for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series, which blends eras of sitcoms with the ongoing stories of Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and The Vision (Paul Bettany), released two episodes on Friday, and it gave fans quite a lot to digest. The episodes were chock-full of Easter eggs, references, and potentials for theories -- particularly in some of the episode's weirdest sequences. Spoilers for the first two episodes of WandaVision below! Only look if you want to know!

Both of the first two episodes of WandaVision feature in-universe commercials, in part to match the formula of sitcoms from the 1950s and 1960s. The commercials feature an unnamed man and woman (played by Ithamar Enriquez and Victoria Blade, respectively) in different staged situations: the first to promote a Stark Industries toaster, and the second to promote a Strucker branded watch. While the products in the commercials have significance in and of themselves, the fact that the actor and actress are recurring across the different eras has raised a question in its own right -- particularly, could they be Wanda's parents?

It's abundantly clear that Wanda has some control over the sitcom world that she's residing in, with the ability to ward off outside threats or change decades with a simple phrase. While the extent of Wanda's control over it remains unclear (which has led many to speculate that Mephisto could be behind it all) the idea that Wanda's real life would bleed into the programming of the sitcom world would be unsurprising.

And given what the sitcoms seem to represent in Wanda's history, the idea that she's watching her parents, who we've never seen onscreen in the MCU, act out the products is compelling. The toaster commercial, in particular, is a morbid homage to what happened to Wanda and Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) prior to the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron -- the first use of the toaster burns the bread to a crisp (like the Stark Industries missile that killed their parents immediately), while the second takes a long amount of time to toast the bread (like the Stark Industries missile that sat over Wanda and Pietro's heads for two days).

Weaving Wanda's parents into the commercials of WandaVision - especially when we haven't previously seen them onscreen before - could also be compelling from another level, depending on if the series ultimately helps retcon mutants into the MCU. In the comics, Wanda and Pietro are really the children of Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, but are often hidden away and adopted by another couple to protect their safety. If the series does decide to confirm that Wanda is Magneto's son, the idea of baking in the parents that she thought were hers could help that payoff.

Who do you think the couple in the commercials are in WandaVision? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

WandaVision premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ this Friday. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.